Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.34 Million

Posted by on Dec 29th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post sales of $43.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $44.97 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $40.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $161.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $175.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.40 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $187.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.59. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Caretrust REIT (CTRE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caretrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caretrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.