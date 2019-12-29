Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $43.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Caretrust REIT Inc (NASDAQ:CTRE) to post sales of $43.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Caretrust REIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the highest is $44.97 million. Caretrust REIT posted sales of $40.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Caretrust REIT will report full year sales of $161.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.71 million to $175.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $175.40 million, with estimates ranging from $163.37 million to $187.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caretrust REIT.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caretrust REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Caretrust REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of Caretrust REIT stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.59. Caretrust REIT has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $25.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.31%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Caretrust REIT by 37.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,029,000 after acquiring an additional 47,027 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Caretrust REIT by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 55,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Caretrust REIT by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 165,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Caretrust REIT during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About Caretrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of seniors housing and healthcare-related properties. With 199 net-leased healthcare properties and three operated seniors housing properties in 27 states, CareTrust is pursuing opportunities across the nation to acquire properties that will be leased to a diverse group of local, regional and national seniors housing operators, healthcare services providers, and other healthcare-related businesses.

