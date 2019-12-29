CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT) Stock Price Down 22%

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd (LON:CAT)’s stock price dropped 22% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.23 ($0.00), approximately 1,017,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 83% from the average daily volume of 556,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.29 ($0.00).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.21 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.18.

About CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund (LON:CAT)

CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. is a feeder fund launched and managed by CATCo Investment Management Ltd. The fund invests its entire corpus in the CATCo Diversified Fund. CATCo Reinsurance Opportunities Fund Ltd. was formed on November 20, 2010 and is domiciled in Bermuda.

