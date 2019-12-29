CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $61.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CDK Global, Inc. provides integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company operates in three segments: Automotive Retail Solutions North America, Automotive Retail Solutions International, and Digital Marketing Solutions. It integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair and maintenance of vehicles. CDK Global, Inc. is based in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CDK Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

CDK stock opened at $54.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $49.47. CDK Global has a one year low of $41.50 and a one year high of $63.90.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.27%. The business had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CDK Global will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total transaction of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDK. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of CDK Global during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in CDK Global by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 654 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDK Global during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

