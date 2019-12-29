Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 396.89% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

Shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $58.47 million, a P/E ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 583.52% and a negative return on equity of 339.99%. Research analysts forecast that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lindsay A. Md Rosenwald bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Checkpoint Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Company Profile

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, an immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's product candidates include CK-101 that in the phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer; and CK-301, a programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1), which is in phase I clinical trial in patients with selected recurrent or metastatic cancers.

