City (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.50.

Shares of CHCO stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. City has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 29.76%. The business had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,121.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 1,709 shares of City stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total value of $138,138.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,106,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $358,578. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $147,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in City by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in City during the 3rd quarter worth about $297,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in City by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

