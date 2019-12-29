Contrasting First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) & National Bankshares (NYSE:NKSH)

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) and National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Commonwealth Financial and National Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Commonwealth Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67 National Bankshares 0 1 0 0 2.00

First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.50%. National Bankshares has a consensus price target of $42.50, suggesting a potential downside of 7.73%. Given First Commonwealth Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe First Commonwealth Financial is more favorable than National Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and National Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Commonwealth Financial 26.01% 10.76% 1.36% National Bankshares 32.46% 9.28% 1.36%

Dividends

First Commonwealth Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. First Commonwealth Financial pays out 36.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Commonwealth Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and National Bankshares has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.2% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of First Commonwealth Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

First Commonwealth Financial has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, meaning that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Commonwealth Financial and National Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Commonwealth Financial $380.89 million 3.74 $107.50 million $1.10 13.16 National Bankshares $50.95 million 5.87 $16.15 million N/A N/A

First Commonwealth Financial has higher revenue and earnings than National Bankshares.

Summary

First Commonwealth Financial beats National Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. The company's commercial banking services comprise commercial lending, business checking accounts, online account management services, payroll direct deposits, commercial cash management services, and repurchase agreements, as well as ACH origination services. It also offers various trust and asset management services; auto, home, and business insurance, as well as term life insurance; and annuities, mutual funds, and stock and bond brokerage services through a broker-dealer and insurance brokers. As of March 4, 2019, the company operated 137 community banking offices in western and central Pennsylvania, as well as northeastern, central, and southwestern Ohio. It also leases 3 mortgage loan production offices and 3 corporate loan production offices, as well as operates a network of 150 automated teller machines. First Commonwealth Financial Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania.

National Bankshares Company Profile

National Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include commercial and agricultural, commercial real estate, residential real estate, home equity, and various consumer loan products, as well as loans for the construction of commercial and residential properties. The company also provides business and consumer debit and credit cards; letters of credit, night depository, safe deposit boxes, utility payment services, and automatic funds transfer; wealth management, trust, and estate services for individual and business customers; non-deposit investment and insurance products; and telephone, mobile, and Internet banking services. As of February 22, 2018, it operated 24 branch offices, a loan production office, and 24 automated teller machines in Southwest Virginia. National Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

