Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Shares Up 0.3%

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO)’s share price shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.05 and last traded at $7.05, 1,637 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 86% from the average session volume of 11,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.99.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 1.17% of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.