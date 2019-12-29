Crown Capital Partners (TSE:CRWN) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Shares of Crown Capital Partners Inc (TSE:CRWN) traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$7.46 and last traded at C$7.46, 4,670 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 5,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.47.

The company has a market cap of $70.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.44. The company has a quick ratio of 14.11, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.45 and its 200 day moving average is C$7.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. Crown Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 526.32%.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile (TSE:CRWN)

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

