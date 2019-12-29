Culp (NYSE:CULP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CULP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Culp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Culp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of CULP opened at $14.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $173.77 million, a PE ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.25. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Culp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 6,122 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,813 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,387 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Culp by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

