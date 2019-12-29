Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Shares of Denny’s stock opened at $19.77 on Friday. Denny’s has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 34.15%. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Denny’s by 2,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

