Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) Shares Gap Up to $1.35

Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.45, but opened at $1.35. Depomed shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 361,552 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Depomed from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.75.

Depomed (NYSE:ASRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $55.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.26 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Depomed stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Depomed, Inc. (NYSE:ASRT) by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.20% of Depomed worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Depomed (NYSE:ASRT)

Assertio Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, sale, and licensing of products for pain and other central nervous system conditions in the United States. It offers Gralise (gabapentin), an once-daily product for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; CAMBIA (diclofenac potassium for oral solution), a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug indicated for acute treatment of migraine attacks in adults; and Zipsor (diclofenac potassium) liquid filled capsule, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug for the treatment of mild to moderate acute pain in adults.

