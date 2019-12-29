Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Research Coverage Started at Consumer Edge

Stock analysts at Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $49.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Consumer Edge’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DKS. ValuEngine downgraded Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

NYSE DKS opened at $48.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $48.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61 and a 200-day moving average of $38.55. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKS. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 76,455 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 34,468 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 15.0% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 76,157 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,616 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods by 158.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 461,164 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $18,762,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at about $1,346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

