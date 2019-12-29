Ebiquity (LON:EBQ) Hits New 52-Week Low at $36.00

Ebiquity plc (LON:EBQ) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 36 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 37 ($0.49), with a volume of 83847 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38 ($0.50).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.42.

In other Ebiquity news, insider Alan Newman acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £29,400 ($38,674.03).

Ebiquity Company Profile (LON:EBQ)

Ebiquity plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent data-driven insights to media and marketing community worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Media Value Measurement, Market Intelligence, and Marketing Performance Optimization. It offers media value measurement services, including media auditing and benchmarking, cost saving and guarantee tracking, digital performance measurement, media consultancy, pitch management, marcomms operations, media agency contact management, and financial compliance and associated services.

