Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.14

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$117.14 and last traded at C$114.40, with a volume of 1701 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$108.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$104.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$105.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $612.09 million and a P/E ratio of 89.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%.

In other news, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$102.75 per share, with a total value of C$61,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,458,219.75. Insiders have acquired 2,800 shares of company stock worth $289,699 over the last ninety days.

About Economic Investment Trust (TSE:EVT)

Economic Investment Trust Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/TSX Composite Index, MSCI World Index, and S&P 500 Index.

