Edward (Ted) Vanegdom Sells 7,500 Shares of Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Stock

Ecosynthetix Inc (TSE:ECO) Senior Officer Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 7,500 shares of Ecosynthetix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total value of C$20,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 194,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$540,304.12.

Edward (Ted) Vanegdom also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ecosynthetix alerts:

On Thursday, December 19th, Edward (Ted) Vanegdom sold 4,400 shares of Ecosynthetix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.78, for a total value of C$12,245.20.

Shares of ECO stock opened at C$2.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 28.54 and a quick ratio of 26.82. Ecosynthetix Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$1.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market cap of $161.23 million and a P/E ratio of -130.48.

Ecosynthetix (TSE:ECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$5.95 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecosynthetix Inc will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Ecosynthetix Company Profile

EcoSynthetix Inc, a renewable chemicals company, develops and commercializes bio-based technologies that are used as replacement solutions for synthetic, petrochemical-based adhesives, and other related products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers EcoMer biomonomer for use in pressure sensitive adhesives, ink, toner resins, and paints; EcoSphere biolatex used as coating binder for paper and paperboard; EcoStix, a family of pressure-sensitive adhesives, which include customizable resin grades and formulated grades; and DuraBind engineered biopolymers enable manufacturers of particle board, MDF, veneers, and laminates to decrease the amount of highly regulated chemicals, such as formaldehyde in their formulation.

See Also: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ecosynthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecosynthetix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.