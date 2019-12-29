Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) Short Interest Update

Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,190,000 shares, an increase of 27.6% from the November 28th total of 4,850,000 shares. Currently, 12.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In other Elastic news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 25,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $2,041,750.00. Also, CEO Shay Banon sold 10,000 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $798,100.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,381 shares of company stock worth $11,670,047. 35.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $57,753,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Elastic by 201.9% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 94,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after buying an additional 63,076 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Peak Management LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 3.6% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 51,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in Elastic by 59.8% during the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 2,360 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Elastic from $105.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

Shares of NYSE:ESTC opened at $65.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $104.10.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $101.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.51 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 43.22% and a negative return on equity of 40.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

