Elecosoft (LON:ELCO) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Elecosoft PLC (LON:ELCO) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 78.70 ($1.04) and last traded at GBX 78 ($1.03), 2,500 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 30,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.50 ($1.03).

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Elecosoft in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.64. The company has a market cap of $64.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 77.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.66.

About Elecosoft (LON:ELCO)

Elecosoft plc provides software and related services to the architectural, engineering, construction, and owner/operator industries in the United Kingdom, Scandinavia, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers project management software under the Powerproject brand; cost estimating software under the Bidcon brand; CAD/design software solutions under the Arcon Evo and o2c brands; Interiormarket, an industry-specific and modular marketing solution; engineering software solutions under the Staircon and Statcon brands, as well as under the Framing name; and information management solutions under IconSystem and MarketingManager brands.

