Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) Trading 21% Higher

Electronic Systems Technology (OTCMKTS:ELST) shares traded up 21% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.49 and last traded at $0.49, 1,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 671% from the average session volume of 130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.41.

Electronic Systems Technology Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ELST)

Electronic Systems Technology, Inc, doing business as ESTeem Wireless Modems, designs, develops, manufactures and markets industrial wireless products and accessories in the United States and internationally. Its ESTeem industrial wireless products provide communication links between computers networks, network enabled devices, and mobile devices without cables.

