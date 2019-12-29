Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Endurance Gold Corp (CVE:EDG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 100000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.14.

About Endurance Gold (CVE:EDG)

Endurance Gold Corporation explores and develops mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold, niobium, nickel, and heavy rare earth metals. It principally holds 100% interest in McCord Gold property comprising 40 mineral claims located in the Fairbanks mining district, Alaska. Endurance Gold Corporation was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

