Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Entasis Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics stock opened at $5.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.10. The company has a quick ratio of 8.82, a current ratio of 8.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Entasis Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.97 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $7.00 million during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Entasis Therapeutics will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its position in Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entasis Therapeutics

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

