Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) Short Interest Update

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 934,200 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 28th total of 709,600 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 486,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 40,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $2,250,829.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,049,999.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 2,381 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $126,216.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,279,732.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,649 shares of company stock worth $2,710,884. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.2% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Essent Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Essent Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Essent Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Essent Group by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESNT opened at $52.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.22. Essent Group has a 1 year low of $32.86 and a 1 year high of $55.84.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $226.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.35 million. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 64.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essent Group will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.37%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ESNT. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Essent Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

