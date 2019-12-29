Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

EXTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXTR opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $5.37 and a 1-year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $906.89 million, a PE ratio of 56.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $255.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 113,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 92,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,557 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 118.1% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 450,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 244,146 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 2.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 349,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 17.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 132,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 19,769 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

