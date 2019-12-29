Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Shares Down 1.7%

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) was down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.67, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.47 and a 200-day moving average of $17.57.

About Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF)

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

