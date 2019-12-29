Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Price Target Raised to $25.00 at Benchmark

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Benchmark from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLXN. BidaskClub raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Flexion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.76 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The stock has a market cap of $732.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP raised its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 910,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,200,000 after purchasing an additional 353,832 shares during the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,552,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $2,281,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 10.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,879,528 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,118,000 after acquiring an additional 178,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1,176.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,886 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,082,000 after acquiring an additional 139,990 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

