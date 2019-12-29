Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $36.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Flexion Therapeutics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities set a $20.00 target price on Flexion Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.33.

FLXN opened at $20.94 on Friday. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.85 million. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 271.22% and a negative net margin of 266.51%. As a group, analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,632 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 130,622 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,659 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 448,993 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

