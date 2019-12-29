Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Flexion Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Flexion Therapeutics from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.17 and a 200-day moving average of $13.94. Flexion Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $22.98.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.01. Flexion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 266.51% and a negative return on equity of 271.22%. The company had revenue of $21.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 5.4% during the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 65.8% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,474 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 11.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 781,377 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,100 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

