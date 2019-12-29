Focusrite (LON:TUNE) Hits New 52-Week High at $636.00

Shares of Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 636 ($8.37) and last traded at GBX 628 ($8.26), with a volume of 3686 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 626 ($8.23).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $364.94 million and a P/E ratio of 31.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 592.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 540.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.20%.

About Focusrite (LON:TUNE)

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

