Forterra (LON:FORT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $350.00

Forterra PLC (LON:FORT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 350 ($4.60) and last traded at GBX 345 ($4.54), with a volume of 107794 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.50 ($4.48).

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORT. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forterra to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Forterra in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price target on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Forterra in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 298.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 284.89. The stock has a market cap of $691.53 million and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20.

In other Forterra news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of Forterra stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total transaction of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

