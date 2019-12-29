GAN (LON:GAN) Trading 5.2% Higher

Gan Plc (LON:GAN) traded up 5.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 164 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 163 ($2.14), 1,742,013 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 13,378% from the average session volume of 12,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155 ($2.04).

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 143.14 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.36. The firm has a market cap of $138.89 million and a P/E ratio of -58.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07.

In related news, insider Dermot Smurfit sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.68), for a total value of £320,000 ($420,941.86).

GAN Company Profile (LON:GAN)

GAN plc, formerly GameAccount Network plc, is a provider of enterprise online gaming software, operational support services and online game content development services to the casino industry. The Company’s segments are business to business (B2B) and business to consumer (B2C). The Company is engaged in the provision and development of real money gaming software and the supply of Internet gaming systems to the online industry, and the provision and development of simulated gaming software and underlying systems to casino operators in the United States and other international markets.

