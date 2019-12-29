GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford Sells 2,193 Shares of Stock

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Senior Officer Craig William Stanford sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.72, for a total value of C$73,955.64.

Craig William Stanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 23rd, Craig William Stanford sold 7,056 shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.71, for a total value of C$230,800.35.

TSE GDI opened at C$33.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $713.91 million and a P/E ratio of 63.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.63. GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. has a 12 month low of C$18.38 and a 12 month high of C$37.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.25.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$322.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$315.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical services, and Complementary Services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

