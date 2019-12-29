Georgia Healthcare Group (LON:GHG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $142.40

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC (LON:GHG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 142.40 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 141.25 ($1.86), with a volume of 14726 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.50 ($1.97).

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 166.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 209.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17.

Georgia Healthcare Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in Georgia. It operates through Healthcare Services, Pharma, and Medical Insurance segments. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 16 referral and specialty hospitals comprising 2,519 beds that offer secondary and tertiary level healthcare services; 21 community hospitals, including 495 beds providing basic outpatient and inpatient healthcare services; and 255 pharmacies under the GPC and Pharmadepot brand names.

