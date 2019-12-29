Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) Short Interest Up 29.0% in December

Gildan Activewear Inc (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, an increase of 29.0% from the November 28th total of 2,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 11.4% during the second quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 77.5% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 997.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GIL opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.18. Gildan Activewear has a one year low of $23.45 and a one year high of $40.40.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $739.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.86 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 9.87%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Edward Jones lowered Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. CIBC set a $30.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

