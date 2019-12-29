Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.06

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp (CNSX:LION)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 74013 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.13.

About Global Li-Ion Graphite (CNSX:LION)

Global Li-Ion Graphite Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of graphite properties in Canada. It holds an option agreement to acquire an interest in the Chedic graphite project located near Carson City, Nevada; Madagascar Graphite property that consists of 4,375 hectares licenses located in Madagascar; and Neuron Graphite project located in Manitoba.

Recommended Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global Li-Ion Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Li-Ion Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.