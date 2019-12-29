Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.08

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc (CVE:GOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 59500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.19.

Golden Dawn Minerals (CVE:GOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile (CVE:GOM)

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It has interests in the Greenwood Gold project and the May Mac project located in the Greenwood area of British Columbia. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

