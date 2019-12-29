Gresham House Strategic (LON:GHS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,271.00

Shares of Gresham House Strategic PLC (LON:GHS) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,271 ($16.72) and last traded at GBX 1,275 ($16.77), with a volume of 1600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,324.07 ($17.42).

The firm has a market cap of $45.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,203.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,126.78.

Get Gresham House Strategic alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.10 ($0.13) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Gresham House Strategic’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Gresham House Strategic Company Profile (LON:GHS)

Gresham House Strategic plc, formerly SPARK Ventures plc, is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company invests primarily in the United Kingdom and European smaller public companies, applying private equity type of techniques and due diligence, alongside a value investment philosophy to construct a portfolio.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Gresham House Strategic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gresham House Strategic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.