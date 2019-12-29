HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Stock Price Up 0.5%

HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)’s share price rose 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.94 and last traded at $10.94, approximately 18,644 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 28,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Separately, ValuEngine raised HANG LUNG PROPE/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.30.

About HANG LUNG PROPE/S (OTCMKTS:HLPPY)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing in Mainland China, Property Leasing in Hong Kong, and Property Sales in Hong Kong segments.

