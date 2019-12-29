HarbourVest Global Private Equity (LON:HVPE) Trading Down 11.6%

HarbourVest Global Private Equity Ltd (LON:HVPE)’s stock price dropped 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and last traded at GBX 1,810 ($23.81), approximately 50,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 37,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,048 ($26.94).

The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of 687.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,688.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,681.60.

In other HarbourVest Global Private Equity news, insider Edmond Warner purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,728 ($22.73) per share, with a total value of £51,840 ($68,192.58). Also, insider Carolina Espinal purchased 464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,716 ($22.57) per share, for a total transaction of £7,962.24 ($10,473.88).

