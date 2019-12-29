Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $24.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hawthorn Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.16 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The company has a market capitalization of $156.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.20.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.79 million during the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 20.29%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 3,512.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 258,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 251,374 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hawthorn Bancshares by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 27,828 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $1,091,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hawthorn Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides various banking services in Missouri. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and a range of lending services, including commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, and commercial and residential real estate loans.

