HC Wainwright Increases Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) Price Target to $31.00

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 42.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IMMU. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Immunomedics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on shares of Immunomedics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Immunomedics in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Immunomedics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Immunomedics alerts:

IMMU stock opened at $21.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 6.51 and a quick ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. Immunomedics has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Immunomedics (NASDAQ:IMMU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Immunomedics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Avoro Capital Advisors Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.23 per share, with a total value of $13,230,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan Ball bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.18 per share, with a total value of $70,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMMU. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Immunomedics in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Immunomedics by 3,350.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Immunomedics by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Immunomedics

Immunomedics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibody-based products for the targeted treatment of cancer. Its advanced antibody-drug conjugates are sacituzumab govitecan and labetuzumab govitecan, which are in advanced trials for various solid tumors and metastatic colorectal cancer, respectively.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Immunomedics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunomedics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.