Head-To-Head Analysis: Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) vs. Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Adaptimmune Therapeutics 0 3 4 0 2.57

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 165.06%. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $6.03, indicating a potential upside of 336.96%. Given Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Adaptimmune Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -67.50% -62.83% Adaptimmune Therapeutics N/A -71.88% -57.88%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.21, suggesting that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.1% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$9.89 million ($0.50) -12.45 Adaptimmune Therapeutics $59.51 million 2.43 -$95.51 million ($0.96) -1.44

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptimmune Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adaptimmune Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma. The company has a strategic collaboration and license agreement with GSK to research, develop, and commercialize NY-ESO T-cell therapy. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

