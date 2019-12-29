Head-To-Head Survey: Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) versus Parsons (NASDAQ:PSN)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) and Parsons (NYSE:PSN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Parsons’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Parsons 2.97% -11.53% 3.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.0% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Borqs Technologies and Parsons, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Parsons 0 4 4 0 2.50

Parsons has a consensus target price of $40.14, indicating a potential downside of 2.42%. Given Parsons’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Parsons is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Parsons’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $154.31 million 0.38 -$12.56 million N/A N/A Parsons $3.56 billion 1.15 $222.34 million N/A N/A

Parsons has higher revenue and earnings than Borqs Technologies.

Summary

Parsons beats Borqs Technologies on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides development services, software solutions, and products for Android-based smart connected devices in China, India, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Virtual Network Operator Services and Connected Solutions. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It also offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. In addition, it sells hardware products. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S. Army and the United States intelligence community; ThunderRidge, a tool that assists cyber operational users to develop action plans, assess cyber threats, and disseminate situational awareness in real-time; and geospatial intelligence, big data analytics, and threat mitigation technology services to the defense, intelligence, space and command, control, communications, computer, cyber, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. It also provides mission planning for space situational awareness, small satellite systems integration, electronic warfare, directed energy modeling and simulation, and command and control systems and support to the Missile Defense Agency, the U.S. Air Force, and the U.S. Army; converged cyber-physical solutions for critical infrastructure, and global military mission readiness and training services to the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Army; and technology services for advanced energy production systems, healthcare systems, environmental systems, and related infrastructure. In addition, the company offers intelligent transportation system management, train controls integration, smart cities software, and critical infrastructure cyber protection to the transportation authorities, rail, and transit entities; engineering services for complex infrastructure, including bridges and tunnels, roads and highways, airports, and rail and transit; and engineering, program management, and environmental solutions to private-sector industrial clients and public utilities. Parsons Corporation was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Centreville, Virginia.

