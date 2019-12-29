Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Hemisphere Media Group in a research report on Sunday, October 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ HMTV opened at $15.08 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.69.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.85 million for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a negative return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 2.82%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMTV. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,968,000 after acquiring an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hemisphere Media Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 21 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; and WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment Website, as well as distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

