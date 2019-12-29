Henderson International Income Trust (LON:HINT) Hits New 12-Month High at $174.00

Henderson International Income Trust PLC (LON:HINT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 174 ($2.29) and last traded at GBX 172.75 ($2.27), with a volume of 61275 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 171.80 ($2.26).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.87 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 164.93.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th were given a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Henderson International Income Trust’s previous dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 0.93%.

Henderson International Income Trust Company Profile (LON:HINT)

Henderson International Income Trust plc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, excluding the United Kingdom.

