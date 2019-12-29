Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $132.79 Million

Equities analysts expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) to report sales of $132.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.77 million to $139.00 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust posted sales of $133.74 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full year sales of $530.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $525.06 million to $537.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $540.89 million, with estimates ranging from $528.98 million to $553.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.67). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.62 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HT. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, major shareholder Jay H. Shah purchased 73,578 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.46 per share, with a total value of $2,976,965.88. Also, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,109.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 93,987 shares of company stock worth $3,238,939. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 890.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,108,000 after purchasing an additional 248,263 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 26.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 38,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 10.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 9,767 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 18.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 45,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $14.72 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $20.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $564.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.91%.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale, luxury and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and coastal destinations. The Company's 48 hotels totaling 7,644 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

