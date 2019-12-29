Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL) Hits New 12-Month High at $293.00

Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (LON:BOWL)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 293 ($3.85) and last traded at GBX 270 ($3.55), with a volume of 92414 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283 ($3.72).

BOWL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt downgraded Hollywood Bowl Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) target price on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hollywood Bowl Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 270 ($3.55) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Hollywood Bowl Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 278.75 ($3.67).

Get Hollywood Bowl Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33. The company has a market cap of $405.00 million and a PE ratio of 18.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 230.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a GBX 9.66 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Hollywood Bowl Group’s previous dividend of $2.27. Hollywood Bowl Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.47%.

In other Hollywood Bowl Group news, insider Ivan Schofield acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 226 ($2.97) per share, for a total transaction of £33,900 ($44,593.53).

About Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling centers under the Hollywood Bowl and AMF brands in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2018, it operated approximately 50 Hollywood Bowl centers and 8 AMF centers. The company is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hollywood Bowl Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.