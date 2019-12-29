Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Get Hostess Brands alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hostess Brands from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Hostess Brands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of TWNK stock opened at $14.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.89. Hostess Brands has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.54.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $227.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hostess Brands will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 133,284 shares of Hostess Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $1,939,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 133,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,282.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 690,395 shares of company stock worth $9,796,821 in the last ninety days. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 198.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hostess Brands (TWNK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hostess Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostess Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.