Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Short Interest Update

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the November 28th total of 37,600 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 31,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In other Immunic news, Director Duane Nash sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $30,624.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 67.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMUX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $804,000. Finally, Omega Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Immunic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,731,000. Institutional investors own 14.83% of the company’s stock.

IMUX stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Immunic has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $46.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.68.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.15). Equities research analysts expect that Immunic will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

IMUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

