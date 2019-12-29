ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,990,000 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the November 28th total of 8,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMGN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 15.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the last quarter. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.89. The company has a market cap of $868.23 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 2.34.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 292.57% and a negative return on equity of 573.09%. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Leerink Swann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

