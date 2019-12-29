Indivior (LON:INDV) Trading 3.6% Higher

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) shares shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.55 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.79 ($0.54), 1,723,291 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,440,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.39 ($0.52).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on INDV. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Indivior in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.87, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $298.08 million and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 39.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 47.74.

Indivior Company Profile (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, alcohol use disorder, opiate overdose, and schizophrenia. It markets and promotes SUBLOCADE injection for subcutaneous use; and SUBOXONE sublingual film, SUBOXONE sublingual tablet, and SUBUTEX sublingual tablet, as well as sells legacy analgesic products that include Temgesic, Burpex, and Buprenex.

