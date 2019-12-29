Insider Buying: Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) CEO Acquires 4,058 Shares of Stock

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MOSC) CEO David M. Maura acquired 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.27 per share, for a total transaction of $41,675.66.

NASDAQ:MOSC opened at $10.10 on Friday. Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $10.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.23.

Several analysts have recently commented on MOSC shares. Imperial Capital increased their target price on shares of Mosaic Acquisition from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic Acquisition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.8% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,349,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $516,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 58.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 57,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. increased its position in shares of Mosaic Acquisition by 3.3% during the third quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 1,086,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after acquiring an additional 34,861 shares during the last quarter.

Mosaic Acquisition Company Profile

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

